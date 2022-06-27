Australia: Optus Sport secures La Liga rights

Optus Sport has securing the exclusive Australian rights for La Liga, Spain’s top flight football league.

The multi-year deal to stream La Liga Santander gives Optus Sport an additional 380 matches per season from La Liga live and on-demand, in full HD, and will also include live select matches from La Liga SmartBank, Spanish football’s second tier, including promotion playoffs and a range of other highlights, news and review programmes.

Optus VP TV, Content and Product Development, Clive Dickens, commented: “We are delighted to announce that Optus Sport has secured these exclusive La Liga rights here in Australia. The addition of Spain’s top professional league to Optus Sport’s line-up of premium rights shows our continued commitment to acquiring the world’s best football, that our customers love. We look forward to bringing an unprecedented level of La Liga coverage to Australian fans and partnering with them to significantly expand interest in La Liga.”

Melcior Soler, LaLiga’s Audiovisual Director, stated “At La Liga we always look for best-in-class partners to deliver Spanish football to fans everywhere. Our agreement with Optus Sport ensures people in Australia will be able to enjoy La Liga to the fullest. This is going to be even more important now to fans down under with some of Australia´s top talent represented in La Liga clubs”.

The LaLiga 2022/23 season kicks off on August 13th.