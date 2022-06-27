Idris Elba eyes Channel 4 bid

Actor Idris Elba is reportedly in talks to take part in a bid for Channel 4.

Elba is said to be discussing a joint bid with Marc Boyan, a media entrepreneur who is the founder of marketing company Miroma Group, according to a report in The Sunday Times.

The UK government announced plans to privatise Channel 4 in April. The channel is expected to fetch between £750 million and £1.2 billion.

Miroma Group’s interest in Channel 4 has previously been reported. Boyan also has a stake in Buzz 16, a production company co-owned by retired footballer and current Sky Sports presenter Gary Neville.

Elba, who is also a DJ, musician and producer, is best known for his roles in TV series The Wire and Luther, and as the character Heimdall in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has also fronted a number of Sky TV commercials.