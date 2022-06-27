Mediaset to expand HD offering on Tivùsat

Italy’s Mediaset is expanding its HD offering on the Tivùsat DTH platform as of July 17th.

Besides the existing HD versions of Canale 5; Rete 4; Italia 1; and 27, the broadcaster will add eight more TV channels in HD, namely Iris, La5, Cine34, Focus, Top Crime, Tgcom24, Mediaset Extra and Italia2.

This will bring the total number of HD and UHD channels on Tivùsat to 77, including the entire offer of public broadcaster RAI (14 TV channels, including one in 4K) and Discovery Italia (ten channels).

Viewers equipped with the free Tivùsat smart-card and a compatible decoder or CAM can also receive seven TV channels in 4K.

In other Tivùsat news, the satellite platform will gradually switch-off SD smart-cards (recognisable by their blue colour) from July 6th, a process that should conclude in 2023.

This decision is linked to the broadcaster’s strategy to cease distribution of SD channels, boosting the security of the entire platform.

Tivùsat is also planning to introduce a new 4K USB CAM that connects to the TV via USB.