South Africa STB scheme again delayed

The numerous delays and excuses affecting the distribution of South Africa’s digital terrestrial TV set-top boxes have been affected by a new excuse: flooding.

The recent floods, which severely affected the KwaZulu-Natal region and other parts of the country’s Eastern Cape, have been cited as being responsible for the slow distribution of converter boxes.

The floods mean that nearly 110,000 homes which were pre-registered to receive converter boxes still need to be visited and connected.

Communications minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said the 110,000 set-top boxes are still to be deployed to households who have registered for them in the two provinces.

The delay is unfortunate but is the latest to affect South Africa’s troubled digital roll out. June 30th will see some key existing broadcast frequencies re-allocated for cellular telephony.