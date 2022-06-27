TIM tests multicast tech

TIM, the Italian telco, is testing multicast signal distribution over satellite to offer its customers high quality, live streaming – even in the country’s most remote areas.

The testing, delivered through the TimVision Box in Adaptative Bit Rate (ABR) multicast mode, was developed in collaboration with Eutelsat, which owns and operates the Eutelsat Konnect satellite dedicated to providing Internet services in Europe and Africa; and with Broadpeak to use the nanoCDN solution for content distribution.

TIM explains that multicast functionality enables streamed broadcasting of live events without duplicating transmission flows, providing maximum quality live coverage, in particular for video content broadcast at HD and UltraHD resolutions. This means the same content can be distributed indiscriminately and simultaneously to connected users without taking up additional network and transmission resources, also ensuring the simultaneous availability of adequate bandwidth for all other satellite services.

Crescenzo Micheli, TIM’s Head of Technology & Innovation, commented: “The testing has shown that the benefits of multicast transmission in terms of quality and network resource savings are also available with the use of connectivity via satellite. This means that live content can be streamed, even at 4K resolution, with the same quality as a fibre connection, without restrictions linked to the number of simultaneous viewers”.

“Using multicast on a High Throughput Satellite like Eutelsat Konnect allows to benefit from the competitive advantage of the geostationary satellite which, by its nature, is perfectly suited for broadcasting”, added Denis Fauconnier, Director of Technology, Architecture and Portfolio at Eutelsat. “This successful pilot represents a new step in the collaboration between Eutelsat and TIM and we look forward to continuing to work with TIM to make this solution available to their customers throughout Italy.”

“Satellite has a clear potential in the distribution of video streaming technology, especially for large areas with limited Internet connections. Based on multicast principle, it can totally offload from the network the peaks of streaming traffic typically generated by high popularity live event and secure a virtually unlimited quality to an unlimited number of users in the covered area”, commented Damien Sterkers, Video Solutions Marketing Director at Broadpeak.