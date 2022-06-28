Daisy Edgar-Jones shares Moments Worth Paying For

Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones features in an exclusive new trailer for Sony Pictures’ Where the Crawdads Sing, encouraging fans to experience the film exclusively in cinemas this July.

The trailer is being shared as part of pro-copyright consumer education body The Industry Trust for IP Awareness’s ‘Moments Worth Paying For’ campaign, which reminds audiences of the magical experience of watching films on the big screen.

“All the beauty of the bestselling book, Where The Crawdads Sing has been brought to life to create something very special on the big screen this summer,” remarked Ian George, Managing Director, Sony Pictures Entertainment. “We’re thrilled at our partnership with the Industry Trust; it is a fantastic way to celebrate the unique experience filmmakers aim to create for cinema audiences. The quality of detail that has been put into this film has been done with a true passion to completely transport the audience into this visually spectacular world. For fans of the book and newcomers alike, this is an unmissable experience.”

“Partnering with Sony Pictures’ on the latest Moments Worth Paying For Trailer for the beautiful and epic Where The Crawdads Sing is the perfect way for us to continue to share our message with audiences: that there really is nothing like the cinema experience as the best way to watch films first,” declared Liz Bales, Chief Executive, The Industry Trust for IP Awareness. “It’s wonderful to have a star as relevant and talented as Daisy Edgar-Jones to speak directly to audiences about those unforgettable moments we’ve all experienced and shared when we’ve bought a ticket and settled into our seat to immerse ourselves in a film. We hope Daisy will inspire audiences, young and old, to watch the films they are excited about at the cinema this summer.”

As with all the Moments Worth Paying For film partnerships, this trailer directs audiences to FindAnyFilm.com, which gives users the many ways to book, buy and watch all their favourite films and TV shows.