OneWeb requests ‘force majeure’ ruling from ITU

It has been a tough couple of years for satellite builders and launch operators. Delays in production because of the impact of Covid, and now the Ukraine war, has led to arguments and threats of legal consequences from missed deadlines. As a result, Airbus Defence & Space has now asked the ITU to declare a formal ‘force majeure’ and thus to protect licences granted by the ITU in particular to OneWeb.

OneWeb, backed by the UK, India and other investors, has until November 23rd this year to ‘bring into use’ a special ITU-granted transmission licence for a test Q and L-band satellite.

OneWeb and Airbus are using the French ANFR (National Frequencies Agency) to make their application to extend the ‘bringing into use’ deadline. The application is asking for an 8-month extension to July 23rd 2023.

One of the problems is that Russia – in effect – confiscated 36 OneWeb satellites at the start of the Ukraine crisis and they are held at Russia’s rocket launch site in Kazakhstan.

OneWeb Satellites CEO James Hinds, in his letter to the ITU’s Radio Regulations Board (RRB), said: “We hereby confirm that the Test Review Board of the Q/V-band BIU [bringing into use] payload has been successfully achieved on the 5th of April 2022 and that Batch 14 is fully completed since the 15th of April 2022.”

Needless to say, the Q/V satellite now has to be launched, and the transmission licence secured. An RRB decision to permit a ‘force majeure’ delay will secure the later launch and ‘bringing into use’ obligations.

The ITU’s RRB is due to make a decision on or around July 1st.