IBC 2022 announces headline speakers

IBC has revealed the line-up of headline speakers as the media, entertainment and technology industry gets back to live, in-person networking, learning and collaboration. IBC is returning to the RAI Amsterdam from September 9th – 12th as a face-to-face event after two years of virtual formats.

This year’s IBC Conference (September 9th and 10th), which brings together some of the industry’s most influential thought leaders to present keynotes, panel discussions and IBC Technical Papers, is centred on the theme ‘What’s next? Designing the future together’.

The conference will explore core trends and technologies shaping the future of media, including metaverse, data-driven ad strategies, hybrid business models and cloud migration. Confirmed headline speakers include:

Eddie Drake, Head of Technology at Marvel Studios

Anthony Guarino, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Technical Operations at Paramount Global

Renard Jenkins, Senior Vice President, Production Integration and Creative Technology Services at Warner Bros. Discovery

Michael Wise, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Universal Pictures

Lewis Smithingham, SVP of Innovation at Media Monks

Raymundo Barros, CTO at Globo

Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer at ZEE5 Global

“IBC’s exciting slate of speakers, new partnerships and rich content programme for 2022 exemplify our ongoing commitment to driving innovation and commercial opportunities for our industry,” said Michael Crimp, IBC’s Chief Executive Officer. “After nearly three years without a physical IBC Show, we couldn’t be more excited to bring together the media and entertainment community face-to-face in Amsterdam to drive new innovations and unlock critical business opportunities.”

As a show run by the industry, for the industry, IBC is committed to finding more ways to empower the IBC community to learn and develop. This year, IBC’s Partners’ Programme is hosting the brand new, free IBC Changemaker sessions, which bring together industry trailblazers such as RISE, Albert, MovieLabs, HBS, Soho Media Club to explore topics such as raising equality, advancing sustainability and mental health awareness – as well as the latest thinking in creativity and technology.

Also featured at the 2022 show is IBC’s Partnership Pavilion and free-to-attend IBC Owner sessions, which will enable attendees to engage with and gain insights from the six leading international bodies behind IBC: IABM, IEEE BTS, IET, RTS, SCTE, and SMPTE. Other free-to-attend sessions include panel discussions, product demonstrations and case studies presented on the Content Everywhere Stage in its new purpose-built home in the expanded Hall 5. A four-day programme will cover: live streaming and VOD; achieving low latency; content discovery and recommendations; audience engagement; monetisation models and ad tech; software development strategies; and device fragmentation.

Adding to the broad and diverse range of content is IBC’s new Showcase Theatre in Hall 12, which will feature live demos, masterclasses and thought-leadership insights on key trends and opportunities from leading technology providers such as Accenture, Amazon Web Services (AWS), EVS and Zixi. The Innovation Stage in Hall 2 will feature thought leadership speakers and other sessions.

Show visitors can also discover demos, presentations and other sources of information on offer from IBC’s exhibitors, with over 850 booked for this year’s show. Drands exhibiting at IBC2022 include ARRI, Avid, AWS, Blackmagic Design, Canon, EVS, Fraunhofer, Grass Valley, Hewlett Packard, MediaKind, Meta, Nagra, Ross Video, Sony, Synamedia, and many more. Companies planning their IBC debut this year include Ad Insertion Platform, Blitz micro, Ceeblue, Castify.ai, Castr Live Streaming, Green Streams, PikoTV, LiveAPI, Riverside.fm, and XroadMedia.

“We’ve seen a crazy amount of demand over the last six months,” IBC Director Steve Connolly noted. “We’ve surpassed our initial expectations and are thrilled with the levels of enthusiasm and engagement among exhibitors and visitors for this year’s show.”

The IBC Accelerator Media Innovation Programme returns to Amsterdam in 2022, bringing together pioneering media companies and leading edge technology partners as they collaborate to solve real-world challenges and drive advances across a range of areas. This year’s Accelerator projects, presented on the Innovation Stage, are:

‘Cloud-based Live Events, Analytics and Low Latency Protocols’

‘Unified Cloud Architecture to Streamline the Localisation Process’

‘Next Generation News Studio’

‘5G and the Arena of the Future for XR Events’

‘5G Remote Production…in the Middle of Nowhere’

‘6DOF Audio-led Narrative and Music Experiences in the Metaverse’

‘Volumetric Video for Broadcasting, Metaverse Production and RT3D Assets’

‘Media Content Sharing, Monetisation and Micropayment Systems via Blockchain’

Muki Kulhan, Innovation Co-Lead at IBC, commented: “Innovation is at the core of IBC’s mission. The IBC Accelerator programme fosters a fast-track collaborative approach, bringing technology leaders together to create innovative solutions much more quickly than organisations would be able to do on their own. This year’s Accelerators harness truly game-changing technologies and creative expertise to solve common pain points and break new frontiers in media and entertainment.“

Accelerator Champions include: Barco Digital Cinema, BBC, BT Media & Broadcast, BT Sport, Connected Ideas Limited, ESL/Weavr, FOX Sports, HADO, Hochschule Luzern, ITV, King’s College London, Olympic Broadcasting Services, Paramount, Production Park, RTÈ, Scotland 5G Centre, TV2, Trinity College Dublin, Unity Technologies, University of Strathclyde, Unreal Engine/Epic Games, Vodafone, Warner Bros Discovery, DAZN and more.

Participating technology vendors include: Eluv.io, Fabric, Magic Beans, Net Insight, Tata Elxsi, TuneURL, Vidispine, Volograms, White Light, Zixi and many more to be announced.

For the second year running, IBC will also feature the IBC Accelerator Project of the Year Award 2022, voted by an independent jury of media and innovation peers, with the award announced after IBC showcases have taken place.