Ofcom: ITV and Channel 5 should keep licences

UK broadcast regulator Ofcom believes ITV and Channel 5 should retain their PSB licences. It has assessed whether the holders of the Channel 3 and Channel 5 licences will be able to fulfil their public service broadcasting obligations at a commercially sustainable cost, over the next ten-year licence period.

The Secretary of State now has a year to decide whether or not to intervene in the licensing process. Channel 3 and Channel 5’s broadcast licences are scheduled to expire on December 31st 2024.

To help inform that decision, Ofcom has a duty to provide its opinion on matters relating to the question of renewal.

Based on Ofcom’s research and analysis, in concludes that there is a good case to proceed with the renewal of the licences.

In summary, Ofcom found that: