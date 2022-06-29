US DoJ seizes 6 pirate music websites

The US Justice Department has seized six websites as part of ongoing efforts by the Department of Justice and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) to combat copyright infringement.

According to court records, the United States obtained court authorisation to seize six domain names pending forfeiture. Four of those domains – ‘Corourbanos.com’, ‘Corourbano.com’, ‘Pautamp3.com’, and ‘SIMP3.com’ – were registered with a US-based registry, while two domains – ‘flowactivo.co’ and ‘Mp3Teca.ws’ – were registered through a US-based domain registrar.

According to court documents, law enforcement identified these six domains as being used to distribute copyrighted material without the authorisation of the copyright holders. A law enforcement investigation confirmed that copyright-protected music content was present and available for streaming or downloading on each of these six websites from the Eastern District of Virginia.

The seizure of these six domains by the government will prevent third parties from streaming and downloading copyright-protected content from these sites. Individuals visiting those sites now will see a message indicating that the site has been seized by the federal government, and visitors will be redirected to another site for additional information.