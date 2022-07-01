Longer TV ad breaks for UK?

In a statement, an Ofcom spokesman said: “We’re scoping a range of options, but before we form any plans we’ll listen to different views and examine what TV viewers say. We need to strike the right balance between protecting viewers’ interests and sustaining our traditional broadcasters, which includes helping them compete with American streaming platforms.”

The review on TV advertising was previously mentioned in an Ofcom report to Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries on the PSB licences of channel three and channel five.