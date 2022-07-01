NBCUniversal: “We’ve built the future our partners want”

NBCUniversal reports that it has has successfully closed a record breaking 2022-23 Global, National and Local Upfront. The company says that its results demonstrate the impact, value and scale of the leading media and technology company’s early investment in and operationalisation of its tech enabled trading model ‘One Platform’.

Combined with its continued commitment to develop new content, technology, and partnership opportunities, NBCUniversal says it provides marketers in every category, around the world and in local communities, with valuable audiences at scale to move their business forward.

Results from NBCUniversal’s 2022-23 Upfront include:

Highest grossing Upfront since Comcast’s acquisition of NBCUniversal, demonstrating the strength and reliability of the media technology giant. What’s more, with Comcast incorporated into Upfront commitments, NBCUniversal’s One Platform is driving a halo effect for the industry across unified, enterprise-scale partnerships with +48 per cent YOY growth.

The second local-to-global Upfront, with more agencies prioritising local budgets, indicating the strength and scale of NBCUniversal’s One Platform, and the value it brings to advertisers seeking to reach their customers within their communities.

Significant category growth across Retail, QSR, CPG, Technology, Social and Streaming sectors, with Pharmaceutical’s near 40 per cent increase outpacing all industries, followed by Travel’s strong return to the market with a 30 per cent increase.

The highest digital and streaming intake, with almost 20 per cent growth year over year, and Peacock doubling in revenue to +$1 billion.

Record-breaking investments in advanced advertising across our platform, exceeding 30 per cent growth.

Industry-leading commitment to the future of measurement, with more than 40 per cent of Upfront business conducted outside traditional age and gender guarantees

20 per cent growth each in broadcast entertainment, the NFL, and multicultural segments – with Hispanic rights to the 2022 FIFA World Cup driving incremental revenue – collectively demonstrating the power of impact of culture-defining content, and the scaled partnership opportunities NBCUniversal brings to the marketplace.

Strong demand across cable, with pricing on-par with broadcast rates, reflecting the lean-in power of fandom to engage and excite audiences, and generate results for marketers.

“Advertising is a futures market, and if the results of this Upfront say anything, it’s that we have built the future our partners want.” said Linda Yaccarino, Chairman, Global Advertising & Partnerships, NBCUniversal. “The momentum of this year’s Upfront is underscored by our commitment to bring both simplicity and flexibility to a complex marketplace. Whether it’s advertising technology and data, an ad supported streaming service, premium content opportunities founded on our iconic IP, we deliver a comprehensive one-video ecosystem that yields impact for all our partners.”