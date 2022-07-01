Netflix: New kids content every week over summer

Netflix has announced that it will add brand new kids and family content each week throughout the summer.

Titles include content that aims to bring everyone at home together for quality time (, , , ), preschool animations (, , ), and the return of celebrated characters and franchises (, , ).

Some highlights include:

June 30: Sharkdog Season 2

July 7: Karma’s World Season 3

July 8: The Sea Beast

July 14: Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight

July 18:My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along

July 21: Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 5

July 25: Gabby’s Dollhouse Season 5

August 5: Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

August 12: 13: The Musical

August 19: The Cuphead Show Season 2

August 24: Lost Ollie

September 2: Ivy & Bean

