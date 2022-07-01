Netflix: New kids content every week over summer
July 1, 2022
By Nik Roseveare
Netflix has announced that it will add brand new kids and family content each week throughout the summer.
Titles include content that aims to bring everyone at home together for quality time (The Sea Beast, 13: The Musical, Lost Ollie, Ivy & Bean), preschool animations (CoComelon, Gabby’s Dollhouse, Action Pack), and the return of celebrated characters and franchises (Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, The Cuphead Show, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous).
Some highlights include:
June 30: Sharkdog Season 2
July 7: Karma’s World Season 3
July 8: The Sea Beast
July 14: Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight
July 18:My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along
July 21: Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 5
July 25: Gabby’s Dollhouse Season 5
August 5: Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
August 12: 13: The Musical
August 19: The Cuphead Show Season 2
August 24: Lost Ollie
September 2: Ivy & Bean