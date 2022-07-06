Comcast Advertising names Rooke as President

Comcast Advertising has announced that James Rooke has been named to the role of President. In this position, Rooke will oversee the operation of the company, whose brands include Effectv, FreeWheel and AudienceXpress.

Rooke, who was previously General Manager of Effectv, replaces Marcien Jenckes, who was recently tapped to lead the new joint venture between Charter and Comcast and serve as Managing Director for Comcast Advertising in a dual role. Rooke will report into Jenckes.

“I could not think of a more qualified person to lead Comcast Advertising during one of the most exciting, transformative times in television advertising,” said Jenckes. “His work at both Effectv and FreeWheel give him a unique perspective from which to lead the company, and I look forward to working beside him to take Comcast Advertising to its next level of success.”

Rooke’s successor as Effectv’s GM has not yet been named.

Prior to leading Effectv, Rooke oversaw FreeWheel’s global publisher business unit responsible for providing TV programmers and distributors with advertising technology to manage the monetisation of their video content.

“I’ve had the privilege of working across both the software and media business within Comcast Advertising and look forward to combining those experiences in this new role,” said Rooke, President of Comcast Advertising. “I believe the opportunity for Comcast Advertising is unparalleled. I’m honoured to accept this new position and cannot wait to continue my work with the broader leadership team to evolve the future of TV advertising for the better.”