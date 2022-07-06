Stranger Things 4 returns to Netflix #1

New episodes of Stranger Things Season 4 made the sci-fi series the most viewed Netflix title for the week commencing June 27th – appearing in the Top 10 in 93 countries. The series holds the #1 spot on the Most Popular English TV List with 1.15 billion hours viewed.

Additionally, Seasons 1-3 of Stranger Things held their standing on the English TV List – Season 1 with 34.47 million hours viewed, Season 2 with 30.26 million hours viewed and Season 3 with 30.28 million hours viewed this week.

The third season of The Umbrella Academy came in second with 87.98 million hours viewed. The time-traveling drama was in the Top 10 in 90 countries. Fans revisited Seasons 1 and 2 of the series which had 32.84 milion hours viewed and 20.3 milion hours viewed, respectively. Meanwhile, Rowan Atkinson comedy Man vs Bee had 25.4 million hours viewed. The Shelby family continued to keep fans enthralled with their crime spree as the final season of Peaky Blinders pulled in an additional 18.44 million hours viewed. Reality series Snowflake Mountain entered the list with 15.02 million hours viewed.

The Hollywood A-list duo of Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson held the #1 spot on the English Films List as The Man From Toronto had 62.64 million hours viewed. The comedy was within the Top 10 in 93 countries. Love & Gelato continued to hold a sweet spot in viewers’ hearts; the film had 18.9 million hours viewed and was in the Top 10 in 90 countries. Adam Sandler’s Hustle held strong with an additional 14.64 million hours viewed this week. Nollywood drama Glamour Girls debuted at #5 with 12.39 million hours viewed. Returning titles included sci-fi movie Spiderhead with 9.52 million hours viewed and the family animated film Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness with 5.98 million hours viewed.

On the non-English TV List, Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area came in first for the second week in a row with 49 million hours viewed. Following the launch of the series, La Casa de Papel/Money Heist, Part 1 entered the list in the ninth spot with 8.57 million hours viewed. Spanish drama Intimacy maintained its standing on the list with 10.8 million hours viewed. New entrants on the list included Korean drama Alchemy of Souls with 9.92 million hours viewed, Japanese anime series Bastard!! – Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy with 8.96 million hours viewed and Polish drama Queen with 7.4 million hours viewed.

Two childhood friends reunite in Norwegian sci-fi film Blasted. The comedy hit the top of the non-English Films List with 8.41 million hours viewed. Returning to the list is Turkish drama Doom of Love and Polish comedy Heart Parade with 3.53 million hours viewed each, Indian action-adventure RRR with 3.5 million hours viewed, Argentinian thriller Wrath of God with 2.62 million hours viewed and Turkish thriller Grudge with 1.88 million hours viewed.