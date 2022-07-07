Ascot Racecourse awards digital contract to Little Dot Sport

Little Dot Sport, the digital content agency and media network Little Dot Studios’ sport specialist label, has been awarded a multi-platform, full service, social media and digital content account for Ascot Racecourse, effective immediately.

Little Dot Sport will now manage and deliver Ascot Racecourse’s full social content strategy as the organisation looks to grow its digital presence and position itself as a global lifestyle brand. The partnership includes social media management across all social platforms (including a TikTok launch), paid social media amplification, live event coverage, original content series and podcast production, monetisation and data and insights analysis.

Ros Robinson, Head of Marketing, Ascot Racecourse, commented: “As we solidify Ascot to be a global lifestyle brand wrapped around world-class horse-racing, our work with Little Dot Sport will engage our global racing and lifestyle audiences with exciting relevant content. Digital growth is a key part of our commercial strategy and our partnership with Little Dot Sport will support our business and brand objectives in this area.”

Robbie Spargo, Director of Little Dot Sport, added: “With Little Dot Studios’ entertainment legacy, Little Dot Sport is uniquely positioned to deliver on Ascot Racecourse’s ambition in developing its brand and engaging new audiences through adjacent verticals such as fashion, food and lifestyle, thereby creating new commercial opportunities. Our approach as an agency, to form long-term partnerships with our clients, complementing their in-house capabilities with our unique perspectives and expertise, will allow us to deliver their brand ambitions. It’s a journey we are very excited to be part of.”

Little Dot Studios is an All3Media company.