Industry veteran Ball to head Airties

As private equity firm Providence Equity Partners completes its acquisition of cloud-based managed Wi-Fi solutions provider Airties, it has been confirmed that Tony Ball, former chairman of Kabel Deutschland and CEO of BSkyB, and current Senior Advisor of Providence Equity Partners, will serve as new Chairman of the Airties board. Philippe Alcaras will continue to serve as CEO of Airties. Airties also confirmed that its corporate headquarters is moving to Paris to support its global expansion plans.

“We are excited to embark on this new stage in Airties’ growth, working with Providence as we look to expand our market position and further delight our customers, partners, and employees,” declared Alcaras. “We are also particularly fortunate, and grateful, to have Tony Ball serve as Chairman of the Board. Tony’s established record of leadership within the industry will be invaluable as we seek to accelerate growth globally and serve our worldwide customers.”

“Airties is renowned for delivering among the best managed Wi-Fi solutions that enable exceptional end-user experiences to many of the most respected broadband service providers around the world,” added Ball. “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work alongside Philippe, and his team, to expand upon that success and explore new business opportunities. Millions of homes rely upon Airties to stay connected, productive, and entertained, and it’s exciting to believe we are still in the early stages of market penetration and global adoption.”