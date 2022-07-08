French PSBs to boost streaming

French PSB group France Télévisions has revealed its ambition to double its TV series line-up on digital catch-up platform france.tv. Presenting its 2022-2023 season, France Télévisions is particularly seeking to attract a younger audience to its free-of-charge video platform.

According to president Delphine Ernotte-Cuni, france.tv is set to become the “leading French video platform” offering “the premier content library, 100 per cent free of charge”.

By 2024, france.tv’s audience reach is targeted to double, with “at least 75 per cent of viewers” accessing it each month. Accordingly, its content line-up is going to be strengthened from 2022, with the number of series doubled and 20 series streamed each day at least, while the film library will be boosted by 100 titles. More than 200 films will be accessible online each year. Overall investment into TV series and documentaries will be increased to €20 million.

“Our inspiration comes from SVT, the Swedish public television which, since last year, has been reaching more people from its digital platform than on its linear channels,” noted Ernotte-Cuni.

Following press briefings from major networks including TF1 and M6, digital expansion and the desire to attract younger viewers is what dominates the groups’ TV strategies, alongside the initiatives announced on linear channels.

Accordingly, TF1 is looking to boost the offering of its expanded catch-up streaming and AVoD platform MyTF1. The line-up will be boosted from September 2022 with 100 feature films. The TV series library is also set to grow with more than 200 new titles, adding to the catch-up offering.

TF1’s ultimate objective is to offer more than 10,000 programming hours, across all-genres and including kids content as well.

“Digital transition is at the heart of our strategy,” stated Xavier Gandon, head of TV and digital channels. TF1’s AVoD service is claiming 27 million catch-up users each month and 2.7 billion cumulated views in 2021.

MYTF1 was also introduced in 2021 as a €2.99 ad-free pay-service under the MyTF1 Max banner. On IPTV Orange TV, the service is linked to M6’s 6Play ad-free version for €4.99 per month.

While both private groups are “actively” working on the pending merger, M6 has announced it is going to treble the AVoD offering of its kid’s channel Gulli and boost the prospects for 6Play, by investing into 15 to 20 new original productions next season. The platform has also acquired some fifty feature films as well as complete TV series.

6Play has agreed a content partnership with Vice France and anticipates, as part of its technological roadmap, the creation of FAST channels.