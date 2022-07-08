Measat promotes Selvaraj and Rao

Measat Satellite Systems has announced the appointment of Ganendra Selvaraj as Chief Commercial Officer and Jeevan Rao as Associate Vice President – Network Engineering & Operations.

Selvaraj first joined Measat in 2004, With close to 20 years of experience in the Telecommunications industry, he has performed a broad spectrum of technical and commercial roles within Measat leading up to this appointment.

In his new role, Selvaraj will oversee Measat’s Sales, Customer Engineering, Business Development and Corporate Communications functions. As a member of the Measat’s Executive Committee, he will focus on building the Measat customer base and expanding its commercial activities in support of the Measat Group’s long-term strategy.

Rao has been with Measat since 2008. With close to 25 years of experience in satellite communications, broadcast and telecommunications industry, he brings experience in both space and ground segments; video broadcasting and DTH; VSAT and cellular backhaul networks. In his new role, he will oversee Measat’s Service Delivery, Network Management Centre (NMC), Remote Site Support (RSS), System Development and Information Technology (IT) departments.