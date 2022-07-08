Netflix rolls out spatial audio

Netflix is rolling out spatial audio to all its subscribers around the world, in partnership with audio tech specialist Sennheiser.

Netflix says spatial audio helps to translate the cinematic experience of immersive audio to any stereo, so the work creators do to bring viewers into the story happens no matter what device is being used to stream content.

Spatial audio has already started rolling out across the Netflix library, and subscribers can hear it for themselves by typing ‘spatial audio’ into the search bar and selecting a show or film that supports it in the search results. It joins other features Netflix supports like 4K, , and .



In a blog post, Netflix said: “Often, the subtlety of sound goes unnoticed, but it can have a profound impact on the atmosphere of a scene and fundamentally change the audience’s response. Some of the most iconic moments in TV and film are defined by the immersive moments they create through sound. Without its excellent sound design, would the be as electric? Would in Stranger Things 4 bring the Upside Down to life the same way? […] Supporting the vision of our creative partners has always been incredibly important to us, and we continue to focus on features that bring our entertainment to life wherever you enjoy Netflix.”