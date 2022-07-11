Sky News to host Conservative leadership debate

Sky News will host the first live television debate with those vying to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and the country’s next Prime Minister following Boris Johnson’s resignation.

On July 18th, the candidates will come together at the Sky News studios in West London for a live debate hosted by Kay Burley.

The contenders will face questions from a virtual studio audience, with the programme broadcast live and for free on Sky News channel 501, across Sky News’ digital channels, streamed on YouTube, and simulcast to IRN Commercial Radio partners.

John Ryley, Head of Sky News, said: “There has never been a more important time to reinvigorate the trust of voters in the office of the Prime Minister. This live TV debate on Sky News gives the candidates a chance to reconnect with millions by debating the major issues facing Britain. It presents a unique opportunity to re-engage a disillusioned electorate.”

The leadership contest will be decided by a national vote of the Conservative Party ballot membership.