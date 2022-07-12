BBC: Record online audience for Wimbledon

The BBC’s coverage of the 2022 Wimbledon tennis tournament has beaten the 30.5 million stream record set in 2021, making it the most streamed Wimbledon ever. In addition, the volume of hours consumed by audiences on TV was the highest since the 2016 Championships when Andy Murray lifted the Men’s singles title.

On BBC One, the Wimbledon Men’s Final on July 10th also achieved a high peak audience of 7.5 million. The match was also streamed live 2.6 million times on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport online.

The match received a peak share of 43 per cent as viewers watched Novak Djokovic beat Nick Kyrgios.

The Wimbledon Women’s Final on July 9th achieved an impressive peak of 3.1 million, which saw Elena Rybakina triumph over Ons Jabeur. It was streamed 712,000 times on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport online.

Across the whole Championships 25.5 million people have watched Wimbledon 2022 on BBC TV.

Director of Sport, Barbara Slater, commented: “We are enormously proud to bring extensive coverage of Wimbledon to our audiences, who this year have devoured every moment across all our platforms with these record breaking figures. It’s been another electrifying Championship and we are delighted that we can offer audiences different ways to follow the action and to meet the ever increasing appetite for on demand viewing.”