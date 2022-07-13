Ofcom: Widening gap between best & worst broadband/pay-TV

Ofcom has published the latest league tables of complaints it has received about the UK’s major broadband, mobile and pay-TV firms. The report reveals the number of complaints made to the media regulator in the first quarter of this year, from January to March.

“While the overall level of complaints has been consistently low over recent months, the gap between the best and worst providers in the broadband, landline and pay-TV sectors is widening. The figures highlight how some firms have plenty of work to do to keep their customers happy and catch up with their rivals. If you’re not happy with the service you’re getting, consider shopping around and moving elsewhere, ” commented Fergal Farragher, Ofcom’s Consumer Protection Director.

The latest data shows that:

Between January and March complaints to Ofcom stayed broadly at the same levels as during the previous quarter. Complaints about fixed broadband and pay-TV increased slightly and complaints about landline and mobile pay-monthly stayed the same.

Shell Energy generated the most broadband complaints per 100,000 customers, primarily due to faults, service and provisioning while EE and Sky attracted the fewest broadband complaints.

Virgin Mobile, BT Mobile and O2 were the most complained-about mobile operators. Customers were mainly unhappy with how their complaint had been handled. Sky, Tesco Mobile and EE attracted the fewest complaints.

Virgin Media generated the highest volume of pay-TV complaints; the main reason customers complained to Ofcom was complaints handling. Sky was also the least complained-about pay-TV provider.





Commenting on the report, an EE spokesperson said: “Our customers already know we provide the best customer service across the industry, and our teams in UK and Ireland provide the best personal and local service in our contact centres and retail stores. EE mobile and broadband customers enjoy being part of the UK’s biggest and fastest network with more 5G coverage than any other provider and ultrafast full fibre broadband.”