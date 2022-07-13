The Sea Beast takes #1 on Netflix Top 10

Animated movie The Sea Beast debuted atop the Netflix English Films List with 33.52 million hours viewed for the week beginning July 4th. From Academy Award-winning filmmaker Chris Williams (Moana, Big Hero Six, Bolt), the film was in the Top 10 in 92 countries.

Documentary Girl In the Picture came in second with 28.38 million hours viewed. The decades-long mystery about a young mother’s death and the kidnapping of her son kept viewers intrigued and appeared in the Top 10 in 57 countries.

The Man From Toronto, starring Kevin Hart and Woody Harreslon, continued to perform well, coming in third with 24.38 million hours viewed. Based on the book of the same name by Jennifer E. Smith, Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between had 10.2 million hours viewed. Starring Jordan Fisher and Talia Ryder, the film was in the Top 10 in 46 countries. Meanwhile, Adam Sandler’s Hustle held steady with an additional 9.4 million hours viewed.

Stranger Things 4 remained at #1 on the English TV List with 188.19 million hours viewed, making it the most viewed title, and in the Top 10 in 93 countries. The series has now amassed 1.26 billion hours viewed on the Most Popular List. Past seasons remained on the weekly list (Season 1 with 45.22 million hours viewed, Season 2 with 41.11 million hours viewed and Season 3 with 36.59 million hours viewed). The third season of The Umbrella Academy (and the Hargreeves siblings) came in third with 43.84 million hours viewed. Fans also revisited Seasons 1 and 2, which had 18.18 million hours viewed and 14.23 million hours viewed, respectively. The sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders pulled in 13.06 million hours viewed.

On the non-English Films List, French romantic drama Dangerous Liaisons landed in the #1 spot with 11.01 million hours viewed. Directed by Rachel Suissa, the film was in the Top 10 in 47 countries. Taiwanese horror Incantation, directed by Kevin Ko, had 3.24 million hours viewed. Returning favorites include Indian RRR with 2.85 million hours viewed, Norwegian Blasted with 2.17 Million hours viewed and Indian Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with 1.85 million hours viewed.

New entrants on the non-English TV List include Korean drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo in the #1 spot with 23.95 million hours viewed, Mexican drama Control Z with 18.08 million hours viewed, and Spanish thriller The Longest Night with 12.72 million hours viewed. Rounding out the list are Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area (15.63 million hours viewed), Korean drama Alchemy of Souls (12.31 million hours viewed) and Japanese anime series Bastard!! – Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy (9.32 million hours viewed).