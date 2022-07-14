Reinhart acquires iWedia; combines with Zappware

Zappware, a developer of end-to-end digital TV platforms, and iWedia, a provider of tier 1 software solutions for connected TV devices and Android TV pioneer, will join combine to create the Zappware Entertainment Group International (ZEGI) with head offices in Zurich, Switzerland.

Reinhart Interactive TV, owner of Zappware, recently spun-out of NextPlay Technologies and joined TGS via a reverse merger.

Combined, Zappware and iWedia represent one of the largest TV deployment footprint in the world servicing up to 50 million households. The companies will join forces to enhance its service offerings to a joint customer base including A1, Amplia/TSTT, Bouygues Telecom, Deutsche Telekom, KDDI, NTT DoCoMo, Orange, Reliance Jio, Swisscom, SKY, A1, Telus, Une and Unity Media.

“Zappware has been at the forefront of digital TV for 20 years now. By adding iWedia, we extend our product portfolio and greatly strengthen our customer reach and delivery capabilities globally. We are also looking for further M&A targets,” said Ives Decraene, Executive Director of ZEGI.

“iWedia has served major tier 1 telecom operators for more than 10 years and all our customers can be assured a continuation of our services. By joining forces with Zappware, we can now offer our customers a much more comprehensive portfolio of products including the ability to add award-winning user interface and tools, e-gaming and advertising. Our team of 250 engineers can provide the scale to accelerate the growth of the new entity in and beyond the TV space”, added iWedia CEO Hans-Jürgen Désor.

Désor will report directly to the Executive Directors Decraene and Patrick Vos of ZEGI. iWedia’s teams remain committed to a seamless continuation of all projects and partnerships.