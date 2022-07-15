Survey: Over half of CTV/OTT advertisers to increase spend

More than half of advertisers using Connected TV/OTT will increase spending, with an average increase of 22 per cent, according to a 2022 CTV/OTT Advertiser Survey released by Advertiser Perceptions and Premion, the premium CTV/OTT advertising solution for regional and local advertisers.

The survey reveals that investment and optimism for CTV advertising are already high and continuing to rise fuelled by its ability to precision target and achieve full-funnel brand goals. The report finds that 66 per cent of advertisers are shifting budgets from digital, social and linear TV to fund CTV/OTT spend increases, while 30 per cent say that funding will come from an overall increase in ad budgets. Additionally, more than four in five advertisers believe that the value of CTV/OTT is greater than, or equal to, that of primetime TV, with two in five saying the channel is more valuable.

“Advertisers have embraced CTV and they’re shifting bigger budgets to the medium as an essential buy for driving brand awareness and performance marketing,” said Tom Cox, President of Premion. “Our study validates that CTV has become an invaluable channel for brand marketers and agencies to follow their audiences, plan with data-driven targeting, and measure with outcomes-based performance. New data capabilities make CTV even more compelling for advertisers to gain a complete understanding of audience behaviors and to connect viewership to direct business results.”

Achieving Brand Awareness and Performance Marketing Goals Seen as Significant Advantages

When considering performance, 43 per cent of marketers cite that CTV/OTT spend increases are driven by the ability to achieve brand awareness and performance marketing goals. Precision audience targeting and extended reach for linear TV campaigns top the list of CTV advertising audience benefits. While reach and frequency, as well as driving brand lift and sales lift, are the top ad campaign metrics, many advertisers are still measuring CTV via website visits and impressions by network.

Among the key audience and measurement findings: