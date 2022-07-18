Dufrain secures Phoenix investment

Dufrain, the data management services and data analytics consultancy with a focus on telecoms businesses, has secured investment from Phoenix Equity Partners, a UK growth-focused private equity firm, to fuel the next stage of its growth as part of a management buyout.

Founded in 2010, Dufrain helps its clients discover, manage and optimise their data to gain valuable insights and make better informed business decisions. The business employs more than 170 data experts, providing data management solutions from its offices in Edinburgh, Manchester and London.

Joseph George, CEO of Dufrain, commented: “Every organisation faces challenges in terms of extracting value from the data they have or could have available. With so much data to handle, this is particularly the case for telecoms businesses. This management buyout will enable the leadership team to continue to build and invest in the business as we pursue our ambitious growth plans. We look forward to drawing on Phoenix’s expertise to help us achieve our plans over the coming months and years.”

Chris Neale, Partner at Phoenix, said: “The data services market is large, global and growing quickly. Dufrain is perfectly placed to capitalise on this as the leading independent data solutions provider in the UK. Over the years that we have been following Dufrain we have been impressed by its fantastic culture, strong client relationships and first-class quality of work. We are very excited to have the opportunity to partner with Joseph and the team to help achieve our shared vision.”