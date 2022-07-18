Romania: AMCNI expands distribution deal with Orange

AMC Networks International Central & Northern Europe (AMCNI CNE) and Orange Romania Group (Orange Romania, Orange Romania Communications and NextGen Communications) has announced a multi-year renewal of the distribution agreement, securing subscribers long-term access to AMCNI’s diverse entertainment portfolio. As a result of the agreement, Orange Romania, Orange Romania Communications and NextGen Communications will broadcast six AMCNI channels to its subscribers: AMC, Filmcafe, JimJam, Minimax, TV Paprika and CBS Reality.

In addition, with this agreement, AMC, Filmcafe, TV Paprika and Minimax will be distributed in the basic packages of all major Romanian platforms, expanding distribution of the portfolio and reaching the vast majority of pay-TV subscribers.

AMC viewers will have access to the newest episodes of hit series Fear the Walking Dead at the same time as the world premiere, as well as the latest episodes of Better Call Saul (pictured). The newly re-branded channel, Filmcafe, offers a range of movies to Romanian viewers, such as The Lost City of Z, Desperado and Eyes Wide Shut. TV Paprika fans are treated to new local productions, Urban Stories with Robert Petrescu and the upcoming autumn show with Radu Dumitrescu. Minimax also features a variety of premieres including the latest season of The Boss Baby: Back in Business, the new series Barbie: It Takes Two, and new episodes of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.

“This renewal of our long-term partnership with Orange Romania Group, which includes expanded access to our programming, highlights the strong demand for our award-winning content and diverse mix of global and local brands. We have been steadily increasing our investment in Romania in the last few years to ensure subscribers receive the most compelling and exclusive content and we are particularly excited that many of AMCNI’s channels will now be available in the widest package, enabling a greater number of Romanian viewers to enjoy our popular programming,” said Levente Málnay, EVP/MD of AMCNI CNE.

“Orange is the #1 network in Romania, offering connectivity at the highest standards. While we focus on the quality of services for mobile, fixed and TV networks, we put great emphasis on the diversity of content for our TV subscribers. Renewing the agreement with AMC Networks International is proof of our commitment to deliver top content for our customers. We are pleased that now Orange Romania Communications and NextGen Communications subscribers will be able to enjoy AMC and Filmcafe’s quality programming alongside Orange Romania customers. This is an additional step towards a one offer model for all the customers in Orange Romania Group,” added Pierre-Etienne Cizeron, Chief Marketing Officer, Orange Romania.