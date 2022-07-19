BAFTA names Millichip new CEO

Arts charity BAFTA has announced the appointment of Jane Millichip in the role of Chief Executive Officer. Millichip was selected by the Board of Trustees following a competitive search, and will take up the role in October.

Millichip joins BAFTA as it expands its year-round international programme of learning initiatives and events following the redevelopment of its London headquarters at 195 Piccadilly and the expansion of its North America operations, which unified BAFTA’s New York and Los Angeles branches.

Millichip most recently served as Sky Studios’ Chief Content Officer and prior to that as its Chief Commercial Officer. Her 25 year career in television spans Production, Distribution and Broadcasting and she has extensive international experience, having overseen editorial and commercial activities in Sky’s European markets. Previously as Managing Director of Sky Vision, Jane established and built Sky’s production portfolio and distribution business, acquiring and managing production companies in the UK and US.

Krishnendu Majumdar, Chair of BAFTA, said: “This is the first time the CEO role has been available at BAFTA in over 20 years and I’m thrilled that we’ve pulled off a real coup in finding Jane, an inspirational leader who shares BAFTA’s values for making the screen industries more accessible, inclusive and environmentally sustainable. Jane brings with her a unique and impressive combination of top-level commercial and creative experience that will ensure BAFTA delivers its charitable remit, maintains the gold standard of our Awards and makes a positive impact on the film, games and television industries. She is highly regarded as a global television industry leader and is brilliantly placed to take BAFTA to new heights.”

Millichip added: “BAFTA is a world-renowned brand and arts charity; entrusting its welfare to a new CEO is no small matter. I salute Amanda Berry and Kevin Price for their long-standing and impressive tenure, and I am honoured to be given this opportunity to take the organisation forward in the next chapter of BAFTA’s story. Increasing accessibility, inclusion and relevance for the beneficiaries of BAFTA’s learning initiatives, for its members, for the screen industries and for public audiences, alongside a focused growth strategy, will enable BAFTA to evolve and deliver its charitable goals for years to come. I have seen the passion and commitment from all those involved in the organisation, and I am thrilled to be joining such a brilliant team.”