GumGum, JW Player partnership

GumGum, a contextual-first global digital advertising platform, has announced a partnership with JW Player (JWP), the video platform for broadcasters, publishers, and video-driven businesses, to leverage Verity when placing contextually relevant and brand safe video ads.

Verity will work with JWP to analyze ads and create a private marketplace (PMP) that targets JWP’s video inventory based on contextual parameters set by brands. With this partnership, GumGum says it will now offer clients the opportunity to enhance scale, reach, and campaign performance.

“The breadth of sophistication that Verity is capable of made GumGum the ideal partner to work with to provide advanced contextual capabilities within JWP’s video inventory,” said Michael Schwalb, GM of Partnerships and Data at JWP. “We’ve been pioneers of video delivery and intelligence across the web for over a decade, and GumGum has been iterating their contextual platform for a similar amount of time; together, we’re able to offer highly scalable and sophisticated targeting solutions to advertisers.”

“Verity is the most intelligent contextual platform in the market that looks beyond a video’s metadata and analyses the entire context of a video, including all signals like text, image, and audio,” said William Merchan, Head of Verity at GumGum. “Combining Verity with the power and reach of JWP’s real-time viewability technology to enhance campaign performance allows our clients the opportunity to stay ahead of the curve in a quickly evolving digital advertising landscape.”

Advertisers will work with the Verity and JWP’s team to craft a targeting strategy that is both contextually relevant and brand suitable for the campaign’s audience. Then, deal IDs featuring JWP premium OLV and CTV inventory will be curated using the predetermined strategy. Once generated, advertisers can implement the PMP in their DSP of choice, thus creating a programmatic campaign that leverages context to drive viewability.