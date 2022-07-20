PTO, Endeavour team to launch OTT platform

The Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO) has entered a multi-year partnership with Endeavor Streaming to launch a new OTT offering that will form the cornerstone of a strategic digital venture between the companies.

The service, PTO+, will launch as a free, registration-only service to maximise audience engagement worldwide for the PTO’s flagship events this summer, starting with the inaugural PTO Canadian Open in Edmonton, July 23rd-24th, the new PTO Tour’s first event.

“This is another important milestone for the PTO as we promote our PTO Tour events and athlete storytelling to sports fans around the world,” commented Tim Godfrey, Chief Marketing Officer at the PTO, a new sports body, co-owned by the athletes, seeking to grow the sport and take it to the next level. “The PTO will leverage Endeavor Streaming’s end-to-end D2C capabilities with branded front-end device applications, video streaming capabilities and subscriber management tooling to deliver a dedicated triathlon content destination, so the fans can follow all the action.”

Outside of Europe and the Indian Subcontinent, where Warner Bros Discovery have the exclusive live rights, PTO+ will live stream PTO Tour events and shoulder content, including:

The $1 million PTO Canadian Open (July 23rd-24th)

The second edition of $1.5 million Ryder Cup-style Collins Cup (August 20th)

The $1 million PTO US Open (September 17th-18th)

Countdown preview shows, highlights packages and live media events

Documentaries amplifying the PTO professionals and their stories

“We are pleased to partner with PTO who have a keen eye for delivering impactful content, and who are in an exciting phase of their digital evolution,” said Pete Bellamy, SVP Global Head of Sports and International M&E at Endeavor Streaming.

“PTO+ represents a new and dedicated home for viewing triathlons, including original content catered to fans around the globe. We’re excited to see Endeavor Streaming support and embrace PTO’s ambition to connect with fans and deliver their live events this summer and beyond.”

From launch, users will be able to access the PTO’s original content series, including Unbreakable which tells the story of Professional Triathletes’ preparation ahead of the PTO 2020 Championships, and Beyond Human which gives fans insight to the biggest names in triathlon as they geared up to the inaugural Collins Cup. The on-demand catalogue will continue to grow with further original content, race highlights, live event replays, press conferences and more.

The platform is available on Web and iOS/Android mobile and tablet devices.