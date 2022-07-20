The Sea Beast sets Netflix viewing record

Animated adventure movie The Sea Beast held on to the Netflix #1 spot on the English Films List in the week beginning July 11th, and now holds the record for the most hours viewed in a week for an animated film with 68.11 million hours viewed. Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Chris Williams, the film was in the Top 10 in 93 countries.

Based on the timeless love story by Jane Austen, Persuasion debuted at #2 with 28.72 million hours viewed. Starring and Henry Golding, the film appeared in the Top 10 in 87 countries. Fans revisited their favourites on the list including mystery documentary Girl in the Picture (23.59 million hours viewed), action-comedy The Man From Toronto (13.5 million hours viewed), Adam Sandler’s NBA movie Hustle (6.45 million hours viewed) for the sixth straight week in the Top 10, and Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between (6.17 million hours viewed).

Stranger Things 4 continued to top the English TV List. In its eighth week, the series pulled in an additional 102.33 million hours viewed, making it the most viewed title of the week. The cultural phenomenon now has 1.31 billion hours viewed on the Most Popular list. Meanwhile, Seasons 1-3 have held steady with 31.54 million hours viewed, 33.79 million hours viewed and 33.05 million hours viewed, respectively.

Fans stepped into New Raccoon City as the legendary Resident Evil franchise entered the list in the second spot with 72.67 million hours viewed. The zombie-thriller was within the Top 10 in 92 countries. Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy had 27.25 million hours viewed. Families spent the weekend with Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight; Starring Jack Black and Rita Ora, the animated series had 21.18 million hours viewed. Limited series Boo, Bitch, starring Lana Condor, had 20.61 million hours viewed.

On the non-English Films side, fans flocked to new entrants including Spanish action-adventure Valley of the Dead (17.84 million hours viewed), Italian rom-com Under the Amalfi Sun (6.47 million hours viewed), German documentary My Daughter’s Killer (6.42 million hours viewed) and Indian comedy Love Goals (3.25 million hours viewed). Returning to the list was French drama Dangerous Liaisons with 16.23 million hours viewed and Tawainese horror Incantation with 10.85 million hours viewed. Indian films RRR and Major held steady on the list.

In its second week, Korean drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo held the #1 spot on the non-English TV list with 45.58 million hours viewed. Spanish thriller The Longest Night with 24.2 million hours viewed, Korean drama Alchemy of Souls with 14.64 million hours viewed and Mexican drama Control Z with 13.09 million hours viewed had staying power. Brazilian drama Sintonia, Spanish romantic drama Alba, Korean drama Remarriage & Desires, and Luxembourgian drama Capitani entered the Top 10 list for the first time.