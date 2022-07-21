Ideal Systems builds new TV Studio for SUKE TV

Ideal Systems has designed and built a new TV studio in Kuala Lumpur for SUKE TV. Launched in April 2022 SUKE TV is Free-To-Air home shopping and general entrainment channel in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The new channel airs 24 hours, 7 days a week on MYTV, the Malaysian national Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) platform as well as streaming to mobile devices throughout Malaysia.

Malaysian entertainment icon and SUKE TV founder and chairman Dato AC Mizal, said; “It’s been my dream as an artist to have my own TV station, I have been working on this project for almost seven years, finally with the help of Ideal Systems, SUKE TV has become a reality for me.”

The new state of the art SUKE TV studio and media production facility was designed to create and produce local programming and entertainment content in its new Kuala Lumpur studio and present a unique opportunity for local celebrities, public figures, social influencers, entrepreneurs as well as micro sellers to showcase their products on SUKE TV in variety of new shows. Viewers will be able to watch the programming via digital, and online platforms and make instant purchases via QR code.

SUKE TV awarded the project to Ideal Systems because Ideal could provide a one-stop-shop for the design and build of the TV studio including all TV Network’s broadcast and transmission systems as a single turn-key project. The SUKE TV studio uses the latest NDI infrastructure and NDI cameras feeding back to a Tricaster TC1 from NewTek for switching, recording and running the virtual studio and the latest Kslim LED video wall from Unilumin which is 4mX2.5m. Ideal have deployed Xplayout for playout, Xingest for Ingest and YouPlay for studio playout all from Axel Technology and also uses Aximmetry virtual studio and 3D graphics that has an option to run unreal engine which is also NDI enabled. For the transmission, encoding and decoding for contribution and streaming the system will use Kiloview SRT encoding systems.

Sofiyant Neo, Director Media & Creative Content for Ideal Systems, said: “I have been working very closely with our Technology Director Updesh Singh and his team to leverage the latest technologies to help Dato AC Mizal realise their dreams of creating great content and ensuring the market impact and success of SUKE TV”

“We are honoured and delighted to have designed and built these new studio facilities and systems for SUKE TV using the latest NDI technology. As an early adopter of NDI technology for Broadcast and Pro-AV in South East Asia, Ideal Systems are building on our successes as the dominant NDI Systems integrator,” added Fintan Mc Kiernan, CEO of Ideal Systems, South East Asia.