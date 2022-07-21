Oudendijk joins neXat

Former SES Astra CCO Alexander Oudendijk will join Brussels-based neXat, the satellite capacity aggregation platform, as its new president.

Oudendijk brings more than 30 years’ experience in the satellite industry, including more than eight years as CCO at SES Astra. Prior to that, Oudendijk was MD at Hughes Network Systems Europe.

“neXat is a unique, exciting and forward-thinking company that is carving out its space in the satellite industry”, said Oudendijk. “I’m very excited to be closely working with this team of talented and dedicated professionals at such an innovative time for the company. By offering its disruptive model and making the industry take notice, neXat has the potential to change the satellite landscape”.

Oudendijk aims to help neXat realise its mission of creating a ‘network of satellite networks’, based on its capacity aggregation model. He will also help to broaden the commercial impact of the company worldwide.

Oudendijk will replace Serge Van Herck who has served as president of the board for three years.

“We are incredibly pleased to announce the joining of Alexander and can’t wait to integrate his ideas, experience and expertise into the business”, said neXat CEO Thierry Eltges. “As one titan of the satellite industry joins, we say thank you and good luck to another with the departure of Serge. Serge has been instrumental to the significant progress and developments that the neXat brand has achieved and experienced over the past few years.”