Altice acquisition of TFX, 6ter partially authorised

In the background of the pending TF1-M6 merger, France’s Autorité de la concurrence (Competition Authority) has given a green light to the acquisition by Altice of channels TFX and 6ter. An appeal remains possible.

If the process is successful, Altice Media, which already owns DTT channels BFM TV as well as RMC Découverte, would become the third-ranked television group after TF1-M6 merged entity and PSB group France Télévisions.

The final outcome also depends on TV regulator Arcom, which still has to make a decision, following the hearing this week of Altice’s strategic plan for the two channels.

TFX would become an all-genres service targeting women more specifically while 6ter would be dedicated to well-being and family living.

The sale is required as TF1 and M6 are obliged to dispose of DTT nets so as to respect the legal threshold of seven DTT frequencies owned by each group.