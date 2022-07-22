PTO signs broadcast deal with DAZN

The Professional Triathletes Organisation has signed a 2 year broadcast deal with DAZN to show the new PTO Tour on the sports streaming platform, starting with the first PTO Canadian Open in Edmonton on July 23rd-24th.

“We are delighted to have DAZN on board for the first PTO Tour season,” said Tim Godfrey, PTO Chief Marketing Officer. “Growing the broadcast reach for our events and amazing athletes has been a key focus for us as we countdown to the season opener in Edmonton which promises elite women’s and men’s races not to be missed.”

“Adding the PTO tour to our platform underlines our commitment to making a broad range of sport more accessible to an ever-increasing number of passionate fans. This first PTO Tour represents a landmark moment for triathlon that we wanted our audiences to be part of and we are excited to broadcast these events” said DAZN EVP Rights, Tom Burrows.”

The deal is non-exclusive and includes: