Telefónica partly sells rural FTTH network

Telefónica has sold 13 per cent of its rural FTTH network to its subsidiary (with a share of 55 per cent) BlueVia Fibra – that operates along with Vauban Infrastructure Partners/Credit Agricole Assurances, with a share of 45 per cent.

BlueVia, with a value of €2.5 billion, has plans to cover 3.5 million homes with FTTH and reach 5 million in 2024.

With the sale, Telefónica aims to speed up the deployment of FTTH in rural areas in Spain and avoid duplications.