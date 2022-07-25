Advanced Television

Telefónica partly sells rural FTTH network

July 25, 2022

From David Del Valle in Madrid

Telefónica has sold 13 per cent of its rural FTTH network to its subsidiary (with a share of 55 per cent) BlueVia Fibra – that operates along with Vauban Infrastructure Partners/Credit Agricole Assurances, with a share of 45 per cent.

BlueVia, with a value of €2.5 billion, has plans to cover 3.5 million homes with FTTH and reach 5 million in 2024.

With the sale, Telefónica aims to speed up the deployment of FTTH in rural areas in Spain and avoid duplications.

