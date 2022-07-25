TF1 acquires French national team matches

French media group TF1 has announced the acquisition of the exclusive linear and non-linear rights French national football team matches until 2028, as part of a partnership with the French Football Federation and UEFA.

This agreement includes UEFA Nations League, Friendly Matches, UEFA Euro 2024 – which are co-licensed by M6 – the FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers and UEFA Euro 2028 qualifiers.

TF1 has also acquired exclusive free-to-air rights to a number of UEFA Euro 2028 matches.

The enhancement of the partnership with the French Football Federation grants access to “inside footage” with the aim to produce series and documentaries around the life of Les Bleus, for linear and digital content.

Sealing a new partnership with the French Football Federation, TF1 group said it aims to “increase Les Bleus exposure and storytelling towards the French public”.

“It has never been so important to offer the French public unencrypted access to the biggest sporting events with the widest possible coverage and on all channels,” added TF1 CEO Gilles Pélisson.