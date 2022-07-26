Amazon raising Prime price

Amazon has announced that it will soon increase the cost of its Prime service subscription – which gives access to the Prime Video streaming service and a range of shopping incentives.

A Prime subscription will rise from £7.99 a month to £8.99 on September 15th for new customers, or on the date of the customer’s next renewal of the service. The annual membership cost will increase from £79 to £95 a year for UK customers. It is the first increase since 2014.

An Amazon spokesperson commented: “With increased inflation and operating costs in the UK continuing to rise, we will change the price of Prime.”

On September 2nd, The Lord of The Rings series will debut on Prime Video. Titled The Rings of Power, it serves as a prequel to the popular trilogy of movies/books – and is reportedly the most expensive series ever created.