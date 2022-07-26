NFL+ streaming service goes live

With NFL+, American football fans can take their game on the go. The service offers access to live out-of-market pre-season games across all devices, live local and primetime regular season and post-season games on mobile devices, live local and national audio for every game, NFL Network shows on-demand, NFL Films archives and more.

“Today marks an important day in the history of the National Football League with the launch of NFL+,” commented NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “The passionate and dedicated football fans are the lifeblood of the NFL, and being able to reach and interact with them across multiple platforms is incredibly important to us. We look forward to continuing to grow NFL+ and deepening our relationship with fans across all ages and demographics, providing them access to a tremendous amount of NFL content, including the most valuable content in the media industry: live NFL games.”

NFL+ builds upon upon what the league developed with NFL Game Pass. With the growth of OTT, NFL says that NFL+ represents its commitment to bringing fans the content they want and delivering a marquee direct-to-consumer experience.

NFL+ is available in the NFL App across all app stores for $4.99/month or $39.99/year. Fans can upgrade to NFL+ Premium for $9.99/month or $79.99/year, which offers all of the features of NFL+ as well as full and condensed game replays and the All-22 Coaches Film.

Beginning with the Hall of Fame Game on August 4th, fans can stream live NFL games on their mobile and tablet devices with NFL+.