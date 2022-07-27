EE named UK’s best network

EE has been named the UK’s best network for the ninth year running. After independent, UK wide tests by RootMetrics, EE came first or joint first across all seven RootScore Awards – reliability, speed, data, call, text, accessibility and overall performance.

EE announced earlier this year that its 5G network was the first to pass 50 per cent population coverage in the UK and pledged to make 5G available anywhere in the UK by 2028.

Some of the more recent areas EE has covered or expanded 5G coverage include;

Kilmarnock (Scotland)

Skellow (Yorkshire and the Humber)

Sale (Northwest)

Newark on Trent (East Midlands)

Tamworth (West Midlands)

Borehamwood (East)

Walton (Southeast)

Sherbourne (Southwest)

Begelly (Wales)

EE’s spectrum holdings deliver additional capacity and coverage for customers in the busiest areas and EE is connecting more customers at some of this summer’s biggest events, including The Commonwealth Games, The Women’s Euros, The Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Formula E and The Great North Run. Earlier this month, it was announced that a new innovative EE system is delivering 5G to the Wembley Stadium pitch.

Marc Allera, CEO Consumer Division, BT, said: “We are proud to be named the UK’s best network for the ninth year running. Reliability is of huge importance to our customers, and we pride ourselves on leading the industry. I’m delighted to see the huge investments we make recognised once again and we will continue to expand the UK’s leading 4G and 5G networks across the nation.”

Of the 35 national level tests carried out across the seven RootScore Awards, EE came first or joint first in 33 of them. RootMetrics carried out 642,296 unique tests across 16 cities in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales. In all 16 cities tested, EE was rated the best network for speed, data and overall performance. For reliability and accessibility, EE was rated the best in over 50 per cent of metropolitan areas tested, with EE also being rated best or joint best for overall score in almost 50 per cent of areas tested. These areas included London, Nottingham, Sheffield, Glasgow, Belfast, Hull and Newcastle. Also, when tested against other major providers, EE’s network is top for gaming.