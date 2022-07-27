The Gray Man makes strong Netflix debut

The Gray Man clinched the top spot on Netflix’s English Films List in the week beginning July 18th. Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, the action spy thriller had 88.55 million hours viewed. The film, which stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, Jessica Henwick and Billy Bob Thornton, was #1 in the Top 10 in 84 countries. Fans will get to see more from the franchise with Gosling set to star in a newly announced sequel of the film, based on the book series by Mark Greaney. A spin-off is also in development.

The Sea Beast continued to make waves as the animated film pulled in an additional 34.14 million hours viewed. In its third week, the film appeared in the Top 10 in 92 countries. Love story Persuasion had 29.04 million hours viewed and was in the Top 10 in 91 countries. Meanwhile, The Man from Toronto and Girl in the Picture had 8.79 million hours viewed and 7.36 million hours viewed, respectively.

Virgin River returned at #1 with its fourth season seeing 105.44 million hours viewed. The small-town drama, based on the Virgin River book series, was in the Top 10 in 71 countries on the English TV List. The Hawkins crew came in #2 as Stranger Things 4 had 74.99 million hours viewed, with Seasons 1-3 holding on strong. The Duffer Brother series now sits at 1.33 billion hours viewed on the Most Popular list. Resident Evil came in at #3 with 73.26 million hours viewed. Animated series Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight had 21.02 million hours viewed. Closing out the list is The Umbrella Academy with 18.25 million hours viewed.

On the non-English Films List, new entrants included Polish coming-of-age story Too Old For Fairy Tales with 10.88 million hours viewed and Spanish drama Live is Life with 7.17 million hours viewed. Returning favourites include Tawainese horror Incantation, Spanish action-adventure Valley of the Dead, French drama Dangerous Liaisons, Indian dramedy Jaadugar, Italian romcom Under the Amalfi Sun, French documentary My Daughter’s Killer and Indian action-adventure RRR.

Meanwhile, on the non-English TV list, drama series pulled fans in. Spain’s Alba had 57.74 million hours viewed, Korea’s Extraordinary Attorney Woo had 55.07 million hours viewed, Remarriage & Desires with 31.51 million hours viewed, Alchemy of the Souls with 15.76 million hours viewed and Brazil’s Sintonia with 9.24 million hours viewed.