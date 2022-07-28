StreamAMG have been chosen by Premier League football club Brentford to supply the technology behind their new online video service.

From the start of the 2022/23 season, the West London club will use StreamAMG’s suite of products to power BuzzBox, a new service that offers on-demand video content and audio commentary to supporters.

Following a successful debut season in the Premier League, the Bees chose StreamAMG to bring their expertise in developing new OTT platforms with the new online video service now live ahead of the upcoming 2022/23 season.

Across all launch phases, Brentford will utilise the following technology:

MediaPlatform, StreamAMG’s core online video platform.

The CloudMatrix content distribution system.

The CloudPay platform which allows rights-holders to control and manage their subscribers.

Hugo Sharman, CEO at StreamAMG, commented: “We are delighted to support Brentford in their efforts to deliver digital video streaming to Premier League standards, and in doing so reinforce StreamAMG as the go-to OTT provider in top-tier sports.”

Steve Watts, Marketing Services Director at Brentford FC, added: “Live and on-demand video is key in how we engage with our fans. With the help of StreamAMG’s innovation we can bring them closer to the action than ever before. The ability to reach our fans that are unable to regularly visit Brentford Community Stadium, while improving our membership packages, will be significant, as we enter our second Premier League season.”