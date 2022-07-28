BT reaffirms FY outlook in Q1

BT Group has published its Q1 results with CEO Philip Jansen declaring that the telco “has made a good start to the year”.

“We’re accelerating our network investments and performing well operationally. Despite ongoing challenges in our enterprise businesses, we returned to revenue and EBITDA growth in the quarter. We continued to grow the number of BT and EE customers connected to our next generation networks. We’re building our full fibre broadband network faster than ever and we’re seeing record customer connections – both ahead of our own expectations. Openreach’s full fibre network now reaches over 8 million homes and businesses across the UK and we anticipate increasing our annual build from 2.6 million premises last year to around 3.5 million this year. EE’s 5G network covers more than 55 per cent of the country’s population. We’re achieving continued high customer satisfaction scores thanks to our much improved customer service and the value for money that our products and services represent.”

“The modernisation of BT Group remains on track. We are delivering and notwithstanding the current economic uncertainty we remain confident in our outlook for this financial year,” concluded Jansen.



Key points: