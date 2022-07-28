Canada: Illegal TV signal distribution charges

Five individuals have been charged for unlawfully distributing Internet Protocol television (IPTV) following an investigation by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

The investigation, dubbed Project OLoki, began in January 2020, and focused on a group of individuals who were running a large-scale unlawful IPTV distribution service. It is alleged the group purchased legitimate media services from several companies and unlawfully distributed it, without authoriSation, at a considerable discount to the public.

On June 29th, 2021, the RCMP Cybercrime Team executed a search warrant on a retail location of GaloTV, (also known as Soltv). The search warrant resulted in the seizure of a large number of set top boxes (used to decode and decrypt video signals) and hundreds of TV receivers and equipment used to re-broadcast video signals.

Five individuals from Toronto have been charged with the following offences under the Criminal Code:

Manuel Da Rocha (age 67):

Fraud over C$5,000 (€3,820) X 2, contrary to Section 380(1)(a) of the Criminal Code;

Theft of Telecommunication Services, contrary to Section 326 of the Criminal Code.

Sell or distribute a device to obtain Telecommunication service without payment of a lawful charge, contrary to Section 327(1) of the Criminal Code.

Carlos Da Rocha (age 29):

Fraud over C$5,000 X 2, contrary to Section 380(1)(a) of the Criminal Code;

Theft of Telecommunication Services, contrary to Section 326 of the Criminal Code.

Sell or distribute a device to obtain Telecommunication service without payment of a lawful charge, contrary to Section 327(1) of the Criminal Code.

Carla Da Rocha (age 29):

Fraud over C$5,000, contrary to Section 380(1)(a) of the Criminal Code;

Theft of Telecommunication Services, contrary to Section 326 of the Criminal Code.

Sell or distribute a device to obtain Telecommunication service without payment of a lawful charge, contrary to Section 327(1) of the Criminal Code.

Carlos Lopes (age 48):

Fraud over C$5,000 X 2, contrary to Section 380(1)(a) of the Criminal Code;

Theft of Telecommunication Services, contrary to Section 326 of the Criminal Code.

Sell or distribute a device to obtain Telecommunication service without payment of a lawful charge, contrary to Section 327(1) of the Criminal Code.

Elvis Da Rocha (age 37):

Fraud over C$5,000 contrary to Section 380(1)(a) of the Criminal Code;

Theft of Telecommunication Services, contrary to Section 326 of the Criminal Code.

Sell or distribute a device to obtain Telecommunication service without payment of a lawful charge, contrary to Section 327(1) of the Criminal Code.

All five individuals are to appear in Court on July 28th, 2022.

“This investigation is a great example of the RCMP’s commitment to keeping our communities safe by effectively disrupting cyber and economic crime,” stated Inspector Lina Dabit, Officer in Charge, O Division Cybercrime Investigative Team.

The RCMP Cybercrime Investigative Team is a specialised unit that is mandated to protect Canadians by detecting, investigating and disrupting cybercrime threats, particularly where the Internet and information technologies have a substantial role in the commission of a criminal offence.