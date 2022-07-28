Orange Spain: Revenue decline slows

Orange Spain saw its revenues fall by 4.3 per cent to €2.26 billion in the first half of the year, albeit less than the 5.1 per cent reduction the same period in 2021. By quarters, the second, was better than the first with a revenues fall of 4 per cent versus 4.6 per cent until March.

Tough competition in the market along with low cost offers were the reasons behind the fall with retail services improving their performance.

The 3 per cent rise in mobile and broadband customers helped mitigate the situation reaching a total of 20.7 million (16.7 million mobile customers and 4 million broadband subscribers). Orange TV has 693,000 subscribers, up 1.7 per cent, representing 17.3 per cent of all its customers.

FTTH customers amount to 3.53 million, up 2.9 per cent, with a total coverage of 16.48 million homes.