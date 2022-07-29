Movistar TV subs in freefall

Telefónica’s pay-TV platform Movistar + has lost 212,000 customers in a year, 58,000 since April 2022, to a total of 3,589,000. If compared with June 2020, the decline amounts to 465,000 subscribers.

Despite the launch of MiMovistar in May, with a revamped offer to personalise the selection of services, the company has lost 27,000 convergent customers in the second quarter, to a total of 4,581,600 convergent subscribers, down 0.6 per cent versus the previous quarter and down 3.1 per cent year-on-year. ARPU, though, was better in the first half of the year from €89.2 to €90.7 a month.

FTTH customers grew by 4.5 per cent to 4.9 million. Overall broadband lines went down by 0.6 per cent to 5.8 million.