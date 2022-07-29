Study: Kids AVoD best for transparency

The emergence of the streaming era has led to a transformative shift in media and entertainment. As consumers continue to shift from linear to streaming, it’s important to better understand how they are choosing to view content and what ad experiences they find worthwhile, especially as ad-supported video-on-demand (AVoD) viewership in the US surges. Moreover, how can brands more effectively reach these audiences?

To support advertisers and agencies, industry analyst and Co-Founder of TVREV Alan Wolk carried out a study looking at the current state of ad-supported OTT.

To gain a better understanding of all of the issues they are facing and how they are solving for those issues, Wolk spoke with execs at ad agencies, media buying agencies, ad tech companies, brands, CTV apps, studios and streaming device manufacturers. Key findings from the study include: