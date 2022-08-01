Record viewership for England’s Lionesses

England’s historic win over Germany in the Women’s Euro 2022 final at a sold-out Wembley Stadium pulled in a peak TV audience of 17.4 million on BBC One, making it the most-watched women’s football game on UK television of all-time and the most-watched programme in 2022 so far.

Across BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app there were 5.9 million streams as audiences witnessed goals from Ella Toone and an extra-time winner from Chloe Kelly, as the Lionesses claimed victory in a major international tournament for England for the first time since 1966.