Starlink: Significant Nigeria discounts

August 1, 2022

By Chris Forrester

Would-be subscribers to Elon Musk’s Starlink broadband service need only pay $99 as a deposit on their home-equipment. US customers have to stump up $599 for the same equipment.

Starlink will open up for Nigerian users during August 2022, although Starlink has yet to announce its monthly subscription charges for Nigerian customers.

Nigeria’s communication authority (the Nigerian Communications Commission) approved Starlink’s application for a service licence in May granting it a 10-year licence for a teleport gateway and five years for Internet supply.

Nigeria expressed its wish that it will be able to serve 90 per cent of the nation with digital broadband by 2025.

Other target African markets due to open up – probably in 2023 – include South Africa, Zimbabwe, Cameroon, Chad, Ghana, Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger.

